Flash flood hits Cortina

BELLUNO, 25 AGO - Flash flooding hit the mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo after a 'water bomb' unloaded onto the 'Jewel of the Dolomites' Monday night. There was widespread flooding in the playground for the rich. Roads were turned into rivers. Cellars were flooded completely as rain waters flowed downhill from the upper part of the town. The Verocai area was in a critical condition after an invasion of mud. The foyer of the Alexander Hall conference centre was flooded too. Cortina was mopping up Tuesday. Eight fire fighting teams were working to clear the mud and water. Another burst of torrential rain hit near Cortina at the weekend and a local highway was blocked. (ANSA).