Tourists evacuated as fire threatens Sardinian resort

ROME, 25 AGO - Hundreds of tourists were evacuated from the Sardinian resort of Budoni as a brushfire threatened the resort late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Some 250 tourist lodgings were evacuated. The holiday camps of Matt' e Peru and Sa Raiga, both in the comune of Budoni, were cleared. The fire broke out on the Tanaunella heights and then swept down along the state highway leading to Posada. The comune opened the local amphitheatre to temporarily house over a hundred tourists. The fire was put out at around 08:00 Tuesday. Some of the tourists were allowed to return to their lodgings. The 125 state highway was reopened. In all, over 60 hectares of woodland and brush went up in smoke. Farmers group Coldiretti said there had been some 50 large brushfires in Italy this summer. It said they had been mainly the work of arsonists. But the intense summer heat had worsened the situation, Coldiretti said. (ANSA).