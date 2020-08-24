Man refuses coop service from black worker

PISTOIA, 24 AGO - A man refused to be served at the gastronomy section of a coop in the Tuscan city of Pistoia because the woman serving there was black, trade unions reported Monday. The store's Filcams Cgil and Rsu unions asked it to take legal action against the man. "We are convinced that all episodes of racism must be reported," they said. "We are all the same," they said. (ANSA).