Pic on body builder Columbu starts shooting

NUORO, 24 AGO - A film on Arnold Shwarzenegger's late Italian friend and body building rival Franco Columbu began shooting in his native Sardinian village on Monday. The film will chart his humble origins as a shepherd, and his travels to Germany and LA in the 1970s where he became the only Italian to win Mister Olympia, as well as his longtime friendship with Shwarzy. Speaking in Ollolai, Cagliari-born director Maurizio Loi said "we wanted to start filmnig here because Franco never missed the annual summer festival here, despite living so far away". Columbu died aged 78 last August and is buried in Ollllai. "We will then move on to Munich and LA to make this film which is a tribute to a this Sardinian sportsman and worker who is an emblem of the Sardinia of the 1960s which emigrated to find a better life", said Loi. photo: Columbu's funeral last year (ANSA).