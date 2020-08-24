Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

ROME, 24 AGO - The daily rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy fell to 953 Monday, from 1,219 on Sunday, the health ministry said. There have been four more deaths linked to the virus, down from seven Sunday. The number of swabs was 45,914, down 21,000 on Sunday. The number of newly recovered is 192, for a total of 205,662, the ministry said. The total number of cases is now 260,298, while the death toll is now 35,441. Those currently positive are 19,195 (+757). The number of those in intensive care is down four to 65, while those hospitalised with symptoms are 74 for a total of 1,045. Those in domestic isolation are 18,085 (+687). (ANSA).