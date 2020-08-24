Lunedì 24 Agosto 2020 | 19:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PISTOIA
Man refuses coop service from black worker

Man refuses coop service from black worker

 
NUORO
Pic on body builder Columbu starts shooting

Pic on body builder Columbu starts shooting

 
ROME
Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

 
MESSINA
DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

 
FOGGIA
Assault on armoured car foiled

Assault on armoured car foiled

 
BRESCIA
Friends of 'overdose woman' probed

Friends of 'overdose woman' probed

 
BOLOGNA
Soccer: Mihajlovic positive for COVID

Soccer: Mihajlovic positive for COVID

 
MILANO
Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

 
TRENTO
Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

 
ROME
Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

 
ROME
Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, Auteri è in arrivo e c’è una rosa da adattare alla sua filosofia

Bari, Auteri è in arrivo e c’è una rosa da adattare alla sua filosofia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccela «bravata»
Otranto, atti vandalici in città: denunciati tre noti «trapper»

Otranto, atti vandalici in città: denunciati tre noti «trapper»

 
Foggiaquesta mattina
Il ministro Costa in visita al Parco nazionale del Gargano e alla Foresta Umbra

Il ministro Costa in visita al Parco nazionale del Gargano e alla Foresta Umbra

 
Tarantoverso la riapertura
Taranto lavori anti covid nelle scuole, sopralluogo assessore Occhinegro ai cantieri

Taranto lavori anti covid nelle scuole, sopralluogo assessore Occhinegro ai cantieri

 
Bariverso la riapertura
Bari, al via lavori anti-covid in 45 istituti scolastici

Bari, al via lavori anti-covid in 45 istituti scolastici

 
Materal'iniziativa
Parte da Aliano il «Cammino delle Ginestre»: 50km in 3 giorni per scoprire le bellezze del Materano

Parte da Aliano il «Cammino delle Ginestre»: 50km in 3 giorni per scoprire le bellezze del Materano

 
PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, tutti pazzi per il Fondo di garanzia

Fondo di garanzia, boom di domande in Basilicata: tante aziende in cerca di liquidità

 
Brindisilitorale
Brindisi, spesi tanti soldi pubblici ma l'erosione avanza

Brindisi, spesi tanti soldi pubblici ma l'erosione avanza

 
Batin ospedale
Barletta, Giovanna, una gara di solidarietà

Barletta, gara di solidarietà per la piccola abbandonata dalla mamma

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite

Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Lidi e resort, in Puglia anche a fine estate arrivano i vip

Bari, una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa

Bari, «Una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa»

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

Puglia, allarme Aids: un contagio ogni due giorni

ROME

Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

Down from hike of 1,210 on Sunday

Coronavirus: daily case rise falls to 953, 4 more dead

ROME, 24 AGO - The daily rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy fell to 953 Monday, from 1,219 on Sunday, the health ministry said. There have been four more deaths linked to the virus, down from seven Sunday. The number of swabs was 45,914, down 21,000 on Sunday. The number of newly recovered is 192, for a total of 205,662, the ministry said. The total number of cases is now 260,298, while the death toll is now 35,441. Those currently positive are 19,195 (+757). The number of those in intensive care is down four to 65, while those hospitalised with symptoms are 74 for a total of 1,045. Those in domestic isolation are 18,085 (+687). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati