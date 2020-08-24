Lunedì 24 Agosto 2020 | 17:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

MESSINA
DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

 
FOGGIA
Assault on armoured car foiled

Assault on armoured car foiled

 
BRESCIA
Friends of 'overdose woman' probed

Friends of 'overdose woman' probed

 
BOLOGNA
Soccer: Mihajlovic positive for COVID

Soccer: Mihajlovic positive for COVID

 
MILANO
Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

 
TRENTO
Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

 
ROME
Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

 
ROME
Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

 
VENICE
'Typhoon' sweeps Veneto

'Typhoon' sweeps Veneto

 
ROME
1,210 new COVID cases in Italy

1,210 new COVID cases in Italy

 
PALERMO
Sicily governor fights govt in COVID migrant row

Sicily governor fights govt in COVID migrant row

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, Auteri è in arrivo e c’è una rosa da adattare alla sua filosofia

Bari, Auteri è in arrivo e c’è una rosa da adattare alla sua filosofia

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantoverso la riapertura
Taranto lavori anti covid nelle scuole, sopralluogo assessore Occhinegro ai cantieri

Taranto lavori anti covid nelle scuole, sopralluogo assessore Occhinegro ai cantieri

 
Bariverso la riapertura
Bari, al via lavori anti-covid in 45 istituti scolastici

Bari, al via lavori anti-covid in 45 istituti scolastici

 
Foggiala replica
Sindaco di Foggia passa alla Lega, FI: «Un addio ingeneroso e volgare»

Sindaco di Foggia passa alla Lega, FI: «Un addio ingeneroso e volgare»

 
Materal'iniziativa
Parte da Aliano il «Cammino delle Ginestre»: 50km in 3 giorni per scoprire le bellezze del Materano

Parte da Aliano il «Cammino delle Ginestre»: 50km in 3 giorni per scoprire le bellezze del Materano

 
PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, tutti pazzi per il Fondo di garanzia

Fondo di garanzia, boom di domande in Basilicata: tante aziende in cerca di liquidità

 
Leccesulla Lecce-Gallipoli
Galatone, perde il controllo della moto e si schianta: muore turista 25enne

Galatone, perde il controllo della moto e si schianta: muore turista 25enne

 
Brindisilitorale
Brindisi, spesi tanti soldi pubblici ma l'erosione avanza

Brindisi, spesi tanti soldi pubblici ma l'erosione avanza

 
Batin ospedale
Barletta, Giovanna, una gara di solidarietà

Barletta, gara di solidarietà per la piccola abbandonata dalla mamma

 

i più letti

Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite

Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Lidi e resort, in Puglia anche a fine estate arrivano i vip

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Bari, una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa

Bari, «Una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa»

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

Puglia, allarme Aids: un contagio ogni due giorni

MESSINA

DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

Viviana and Gioele's family file complaint on search delays

DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

MESSINA, 24 AGO - The body of an Italian DJ who went missing with her four-year-old son after a crash in Sicily on August 3 was visible under a power pylon on the morning after, according to drone sightings, a prosecutor said Monday. Patti Prosecutor Angelo Cavallo said the body of son Gioele Mondello was not sighted near that of his mother, 43-year-old Viviana Parisi. Lawyers for the Mondello family meanwhile filed a complaint against person or persons unknown for "omissions" in the deaths of Parisi and Gioele. They also complained about alleged delays in the search for the mother and son. Parisi's said Friday she had not killed herself or the boy. Parisi's body was found on August 10, a week after she disappeared with Gioele after the motorway crash with a lorry on August 3. The boy's suspected remains were found not far from his mother's body last Wednesday, August 19. Police think it may have been a murder-suicide by the woman, who had psychiatric problems. But Mondello again rejected this notion Friday. "Viviana did not kill herself, and she did not kill the little one," he said. Mondello has recognised a pair of blue shoes found near remains including bones and scraps of a t-shirt as belonging to Gioele. The family is awaiting results of DNA testing of the remains. The woman's relatives, meanwhile, spoke of previous "failed searches". Mondello has also criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's suspected remains. A retired Carabinieri volunteer found the remains just 200 metres from the stretch of motorway where Parisi and Gioele were last seen. "Five hours of work by a volunteer sufficed, compared to 15 days of (work by) 70 experienced men," said Daniele Mondello. Experts have said they are "99% sure" that the remains belong to Gioele. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with a lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. A local shopkeeper who often saw the mother and son, Tiziano Pitale, said Friday that "Viviana was very close to Gioele, perhaps too much so". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati