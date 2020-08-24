DJ's body under pylon day after disappearing

MESSINA, 24 AGO - The body of an Italian DJ who went missing with her four-year-old son after a crash in Sicily on August 3 was visible under a power pylon on the morning after, according to drone sightings, a prosecutor said Monday. Patti Prosecutor Angelo Cavallo said the body of son Gioele Mondello was not sighted near that of his mother, 43-year-old Viviana Parisi. Lawyers for the Mondello family meanwhile filed a complaint against person or persons unknown for "omissions" in the deaths of Parisi and Gioele. They also complained about alleged delays in the search for the mother and son. Parisi's said Friday she had not killed herself or the boy. Parisi's body was found on August 10, a week after she disappeared with Gioele after the motorway crash with a lorry on August 3. The boy's suspected remains were found not far from his mother's body last Wednesday, August 19. Police think it may have been a murder-suicide by the woman, who had psychiatric problems. But Mondello again rejected this notion Friday. "Viviana did not kill herself, and she did not kill the little one," he said. Mondello has recognised a pair of blue shoes found near remains including bones and scraps of a t-shirt as belonging to Gioele. The family is awaiting results of DNA testing of the remains. The woman's relatives, meanwhile, spoke of previous "failed searches". Mondello has also criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's suspected remains. A retired Carabinieri volunteer found the remains just 200 metres from the stretch of motorway where Parisi and Gioele were last seen. "Five hours of work by a volunteer sufficed, compared to 15 days of (work by) 70 experienced men," said Daniele Mondello. Experts have said they are "99% sure" that the remains belong to Gioele. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with a lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. A local shopkeeper who often saw the mother and son, Tiziano Pitale, said Friday that "Viviana was very close to Gioele, perhaps too much so". (ANSA).