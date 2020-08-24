Assault on armoured car foiled

FOGGIA, 24 AGO - An assault on an armoured car was foiled on a motorway in Puglia overnight, police said Monday. Police moved in when a car was reported to have been set alight with the aim of halting traffic. The car was torched on the southbound carriageway of the A16 motorway between Bari and Naples. It was set on fire a few kilometres from the Cerignola Weest exit. It was the third such failed assault at the Cerignola exit in the last month. Police said they suspected the same gang to have acted in each attempt. On the two other occasions, the bandits also scattered four-pronged nails on the carriageway. But police diverted the armoured car in time. Police said they had "solid leads" on the gang. They said they suspected at least five men to have been involved. (ANSA).