FOGGIA
Assault on armoured car foiled

BRESCIA
Friends of 'overdose woman' probed

BOLOGNA
Soccer: Mihajlovic positive for COVID

MILANO
Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

TRENTO
Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

ROME
Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

ROME
Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

VENICE
'Typhoon' sweeps Veneto

ROME
1,210 new COVID cases in Italy

PALERMO
Sicily governor fights govt in COVID migrant row

ROME
Italian COVID vaccine human testing starts

Calcio
Bari, Auteri è in arrivo e c’è una rosa da adattare alla sua filosofia

Tarantoverso la riapertura
Taranto lavori anti covid nelle scuole, sopralluogo assessore Occhinegro ai cantieri

Bariverso la riapertura
Bari, al via lavori anti-covid in 45 istituti scolastici

Foggiala replica
Sindaco di Foggia passa alla Lega, FI: «Un addio ingeneroso e volgare»

Materal'iniziativa
Parte da Aliano il «Cammino delle Ginestre»: 50km in 3 giorni per scoprire le bellezze del Materano

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, tutti pazzi per il Fondo di garanzia

Leccesulla Lecce-Gallipoli
Galatone, perde il controllo della moto e si schianta: muore turista 25enne

Brindisilitorale
Brindisi, spesi tanti soldi pubblici ma l'erosione avanza

Batin ospedale
Barletta, Giovanna, una gara di solidarietà

Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Coronavirus, in Puglia 46 casi in un giorno: 30 solo a Bari, su 1068 test

Bari, una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

FOGGIA

Assault on armoured car foiled

Third such attempt in a month near Foggia

FOGGIA, 24 AGO - An assault on an armoured car was foiled on a motorway in Puglia overnight, police said Monday. Police moved in when a car was reported to have been set alight with the aim of halting traffic. The car was torched on the southbound carriageway of the A16 motorway between Bari and Naples. It was set on fire a few kilometres from the Cerignola Weest exit. It was the third such failed assault at the Cerignola exit in the last month. Police said they suspected the same gang to have acted in each attempt. On the two other occasions, the bandits also scattered four-pronged nails on the carriageway. But police diverted the armoured car in time. Police said they had "solid leads" on the gang. They said they suspected at least five men to have been involved. (ANSA).

