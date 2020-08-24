Friends of 'overdose woman' probed

BRESCIA, 24 AGO - Two friends of a 24-year-old woman who died of a suspected overdose in Brescia Saturday night have been placed under investigation, police said Monday. They are a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. They were with the victim when she passed out and later died of a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, police said. The incident happened in the victim's flat. "They spent the night with her," police said. The three are suspected of having taken hard drugs, police said. Full autopsy results are yet to be released. (ANSA).