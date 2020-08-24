Soccer: Mihajlovic positive for COVID

BOLOGNA, 24 AGO - Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the Emilian club said Sunday. The Serbian manager will remain in isolation for two weeks, they said. They said he was asymptomatic. Mihajlovic, who is separately being treated for leukemia, tested positive after returning from a holiday in Sardinia. Bologna players and staff will be tested shortly, the Serie A club said. The coach will not yet join a summer training camp at Casteldebole near Bologna. Mihajlovic socialized with several celebrities including 'Billionaire' night club owner Flavio Briatore and TV presenter Paolo Bonolis while at Porto Cervo. Several Serie A players have tested positive for the virus. The latest is Juve's Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic. (ANSA).