Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

TRENTO, 24 AGO - A bear attacked a Carabinieri policeman in the northern Italian region of Trentino on Saturday night. The young male bear made the unprovoked attack on the officer while the man was walking to work with a girl in a park at Andalo. The Carabiniere sustained injuries on his arms, legs, abdomen and head, fortunately not serious. The two and a half year old animal, weighing some 121 kg, knocked the agent to the ground and repeatedly clawed and bit him. The girl escaped the attack and called emergency services. The cop, 24, was from Vicenza. Passersby chased the animal away while the policeman remained curled up into a ball, covering his face. The bear was captured a few hours later using a tranquilizer dart. (ANSA).