Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Galatone, perde il controllo della moto e si schianta: muore turista 25enne
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite
TRENTO
24 Agosto 2020
TRENTO, 24 AGO - A bear attacked a Carabinieri policeman in the northern Italian region of Trentino on Saturday night. The young male bear made the unprovoked attack on the officer while the man was walking to work with a girl in a park at Andalo. The Carabiniere sustained injuries on his arms, legs, abdomen and head, fortunately not serious. The two and a half year old animal, weighing some 121 kg, knocked the agent to the ground and repeatedly clawed and bit him. The girl escaped the attack and called emergency services. The cop, 24, was from Vicenza. Passersby chased the animal away while the policeman remained curled up into a ball, covering his face. The bear was captured a few hours later using a tranquilizer dart. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su