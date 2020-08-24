Lunedì 24 Agosto 2020 | 15:50

MILANO
Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'

TRENTO
Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

ROME
Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

ROME
Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

VENICE
'Typhoon' sweeps Veneto

ROME
1,210 new COVID cases in Italy

PALERMO
Sicily governor fights govt in COVID migrant row

ROME
Italian COVID vaccine human testing starts

ROME
Lula sorry for granting Battisti asylum

ROME
Biggest COVID rise since May 14

RIMINI
'Conditions' for v.big GDP rebound - Gualtieri

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, Auteri è in arrivo e c’è una rosa da adattare alla sua filosofia

BariGuardia costiera
Bari, prosegue “Mare Sicuro 2020” con salvataggi e soccorsi lungo il litorale

Materal'iniziativa
Parte da Aliano il «Cammino delle Ginestre»: 50km in 3 giorni per scoprire le bellezze del Materano

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, tutti pazzi per il Fondo di garanzia

Leccesulla Lecce-Gallipoli
Galatone, perde il controllo della moto e si schianta: muore turista 25enne

Tarantoil fatto
Taranto, fallito colpo al centro commerciale. Rapinatori in fuga, polizia spara: ferito uomo

Brindisilitorale
Brindisi, spesi tanti soldi pubblici ma l'erosione avanza

Batin ospedale
Barletta, Giovanna, una gara di solidarietà

Foggiain autostrada
Cerignola, fallito assalto a portavalori sulla A16: trovati autogru e trattore

Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite

Lidi e resort, in Puglia arrivano i vip

Bari, una lettera al ladro che ci ha svuotato casa

Bari, allarme Aids, sale il numero dei contagi

Salvini dal palco di Trani: «Niente più migranti. Grazie Musumeci»

TRENTO

Bear attacks cop in northern Italy

Animal captured after wounding Carabiniere.

TRENTO, 24 AGO - A bear attacked a Carabinieri policeman in the northern Italian region of Trentino on Saturday night. The young male bear made the unprovoked attack on the officer while the man was walking to work with a girl in a park at Andalo. The Carabiniere sustained injuries on his arms, legs, abdomen and head, fortunately not serious. The two and a half year old animal, weighing some 121 kg, knocked the agent to the ground and repeatedly clawed and bit him. The girl escaped the attack and called emergency services. The cop, 24, was from Vicenza. Passersby chased the animal away while the policeman remained curled up into a ball, covering his face. The bear was captured a few hours later using a tranquilizer dart. (ANSA).

