Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

Traces of blood found in Crema 'murder flat'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Galatone, perde il controllo della moto e si schianta: muore turista 25enne
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, sale curva contagi + 33 su 1591 test effettuati: Bari e Foggia province più colpite
ROME
24 Agosto 2020
ROME, 24 AGO - Journalist Arrigo Levi is dead at 94, his family said Monday. The former newspaper editor, writer and TV presenter was born in Modena on July 17, 1926. He recently returned to his Rome home after a long stay in hospital. Levi was a former editor of La Stampa, the Turin-based liberal newspaper. He was also a leader writer for Corriere della Sera, Italy's top newspaper. "I remember his civic passion and humane nature", said President Sergio Mattarella. The president of the Roman Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, said that Levi left his mark on Italy. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su