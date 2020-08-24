Journalist Arrigo Levi dead at 94

ROME, 24 AGO - Journalist Arrigo Levi is dead at 94, his family said Monday. The former newspaper editor, writer and TV presenter was born in Modena on July 17, 1926. He recently returned to his Rome home after a long stay in hospital. Levi was a former editor of La Stampa, the Turin-based liberal newspaper. He was also a leader writer for Corriere della Sera, Italy's top newspaper. "I remember his civic passion and humane nature", said President Sergio Mattarella. The president of the Roman Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, said that Levi left his mark on Italy. (ANSA).