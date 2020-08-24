Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary

ROME, 24 AGO - Reconstruction after the earthquake that killed 299 people and devastated towns and villages in central Italy in 216 is still very much incomplete, President Sergio Mattarella said on the fourth anniversary of the tremor on Monday. "Despite major efforts, the work of reconstruction of the villages destroyed is incomplete and is struggling to proceed, amid many difficulties, including red tape," said the president in a message marking t he anniversary. "In a spirit of solidarity, the foundation of our Constitution, the Republic must consider as a priority the fate of the most unfortunate fellow citizens struck by natural calamities, restoring, at all levels, determination and efficiency". Premier Giuseppe Conte visited the Lazio village of Amatrice, one of those most affected by the quake, later on Monday. He said money from the EU COVID Recovery Fund, of which Italy has been given the biggest chunk, will help spur reconstruction starting next year. "The people of Amatrice are right, now we have to show the greatest speed possible in rebuilding," said the premier. The 6.2 magnitude quake that struck on August 24, 2016, was felt as far away as Rimini and Naples. It was followed by another 6.1 mag tremor in October that year, which increased devastation but killed no one. (ANSA).