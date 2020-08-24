Quake reconstruction incomplete - Mattarella on anniversary
24 Agosto 2020
ROME, 24 AGO - There have been 1,210 new COVID cases in Italy over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Sunday, the biggest rise since lockdown. This was the sharpest daily rise since May 4 when there were 1,221 new cases. Seven more people have died. up on three Saturday but down on nine Friday. On May 4 there were 195 new deaths. The latest cases have pushed the overall national tally since the start of the emergency up to 259,345. The death toll is now 35,437. The number of those currently positive is 18,438. There were five regions with more than 100 new cases Sunday, with Lombardy again leading the way. (ANSA).
