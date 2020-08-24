'Typhoon' sweeps Veneto

VENICE, 24 AGO - A 'typhoon' has swept the northeastern Veneto region with flash-flooding across the region. Gale-force winds, downpours and hailstorms have battered Verona, Vicenzaa, Padua and other cities. Social media have been flooded with images of people wading through chest-high water to save themselves. There have also been pictures of many trees that have been blown down. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia signed a state of crisis decree for Verona and other comuni in the province. "There's no time to waste, we must intervene immediately," said Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati. Venice was also affected by the wave of bad weather. Verona was picking up the pieces and totting up the damage on Monday. (ANSA).