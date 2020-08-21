Venerdì 21 Agosto 2020 | 18:57

ROME
Lula sorry for granting Battisti asylum

ROME
Biggest COVID rise since May 14

RIMINI
'Conditions' for v.big GDP rebound - Gualtieri

CREMA
Pasini says Beccalli's body in ditch

MELPIGNANO
Notte della Taranta for 1st time without public, show on TV

LA SPEZIA
Soccer: Spezia make Serie A for first time

ROME
First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

ROME

Italy hails Libya ceasefire

 
AOSTA
2 climbers die in northern Italy

LAMPEDUSA
1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

ROME
Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Serie C, il mosaico Bari prende vita

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, Torre Guevara tornerà visibile: sarà abbattuto edificio antistante

BariIl contagio
Corato, Comune annuncia: «Altri 5 casi di Covid-19 tutti da rientro dall'estero, sono giovanissimi»

FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, fibrosi cistica: l'ambulatorio ormai al collasso

Brindisiincredibile ma vero
Torchiarolo, sub disturbato durante immersione di pesca, minaccia minore col coltello

Tarantol'appuntamento
Taranto, domani arriva l'Amerigo Vespucci: apertura straordinaria per il Ponte Girevole

Batverso le comunali
Trani, lo sfidante Palumbo, l’uscente Bottaro: «Caro Amedeo». Caro Filiberto». Ma la sfida elettorale fa scintille

LecceVerso il voto
Regionali 2020, depositata lista Senso Civico di Lecce: 10 in totale, 5 donne e 5 uomini

MateraVerso il voto
Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero positivi (+35) e dei tamponi (2931) effettuati in 24 h: 14 contagi nel Barese (c'è anche un neonato), 12 nel Foggiano

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

ROME

9 new victims

ROME, 21 AGO - Italy saw 947 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily rise since May 14, four days before the end of lockdown, when there were 992 in a single day, the health ministry said Friday. The total case tally has now risen to 257,065. Deaths are up nine in the last 24 hours, for an overall toll of 35,427 since the start of the emergency. Thursday's case rise was 845, the highest since May 16. There were six new victims on Thursday. The number of swabs Friday was down around 6,000 to 71,000. (ANSA).

