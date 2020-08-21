'Conditions' for v.big GDP rebound - Gualtieri

RIMINI, 21 AGO - The Italian economy is showing the "conditions" for "an extremely strong rebound" in the third quarter of the year after the COVID recession, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Friday. He said that after the unprecedented contraction, the economy could end the year "not far from the original forecasts the government gave". Gualtieri added that the government would not implement "projects that make bad debt". He also vowed that there would be a tax reform. Gualtieri said this reform would be "decisive". The government is lining up major infrastructure and green projects to take advantage of the biggest chunk of the EU's 750 billion euro recovery fund next year. Gualtieri was speaking at the annual rally of the influential Catholic activist group Comunione e Liberazione in Rimini. (ANSA).