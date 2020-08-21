Pasini says Beccalli's body in ditch

CREMA, 21 AGO - Local man Alessandro Pasini told police Friday the body of Sabrina Beccalli, a woman from Vergonzana near Crema who went missing on Ferragosto, is in an irrigation ditch outside the Lombardy town. His lawyer said he had not confessed to murdering her but had "furnished his version of events". Pasini is being held on suspicion of murder and illegally disposing of a body. The man, 45, is a friend of Beccalli's. He was driving the woman's Fiat Panda, which was found torched, police said. Beccalli, 39, from Vergonzana, was separated and had a 15-year-old son. Pasini, who was arrested Wednesday, exercised his right to remain silent until Friday. Police said they had firm evidence against him. Carabinieri Lt. Cnl Lorenzo Carlo Maria Repetto, of Cremona, told ANSA "we have weighty evidence against him". The victim's sister, Simona Beccalli, said "I forgive him, I'm ready to forgive him, but he must say where Sabrina is. "Let him help us find my sister's body. I can't go on not knowing where my sister is. "I don't know who that man is and I don't care, I only want him to say where Sabrina is". (ANSA).