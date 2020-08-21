Soccer: Spezia make Serie A for first time

LA SPEZIA, 21 AGO - Spezia made Serie A for the first time in their history by beating Frosinone in a Serie B promotion play-off Thursday night. Spezia, from the Ligurian port city of La Spezia, lost 1-0 at home but had won at Frosinone by the same score in the first leg and were promoted on the basis of a better league position. Liguria now has three teams in the top flight: Genoa, its cross-city rivals Sampdoria, and Spezia. "Spezia coach Vincenzo Italiano said he had "expected to suffer" to overcome former Serie A team Frosinone, and hailed his young squad's fantastic achievement" in the play-offs. Captain and defender Claudio Terzi said "we played some great football during the season, but tonight we were too nervy to play well". Spezia join Benevento and Crotone in winning promotion to Serie A. They will replace Lecce, Brescia and SPAL, who fell from the top flight this year. Spezia, nicknamed the 'Aquile' (Eagles), host matches at the 10,336-capacity Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia boast an unofficial scudetto from 1944, during WWII, when they beat the 'Grande Torino' side. But the title was never recognised. The small club have a 114-year history, having been founded in 1906. (ANSA).