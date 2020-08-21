Venerdì 21 Agosto 2020 | 17:09

MELPIGNANO
Notte della Taranta for 1st time without public, show on TV

LA SPEZIA
Soccer: Spezia make Serie A for first time

ROME
First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

ROME

AOSTA
2 climbers die in northern Italy

LAMPEDUSA
1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

ROME
Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

MESSINA
Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

SIGNA
Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

ROME
Boschi father case shelved

ROME
Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

Calcio
Serie C, il mosaico Bari prende vita

PotenzaIn tutta la provincia
Potenza, intensificati controlli CC: 12 denunciati

Barila storia
Bari, campi estivi, il diritto al sorriso e all’amore

FoggiaSanità
Cerignola, fibrosi cistica: l'ambulatorio ormai al collasso

Brindisiincredibile ma vero
Torchiarolo, sub disturbato durante immersione di pesca, minaccia minore col coltello

Tarantol'appuntamento
Taranto, domani arriva l'Amerigo Vespucci: apertura straordinaria per il Ponte Girevole

Batverso le comunali
Trani, lo sfidante Palumbo, l’uscente Bottaro: «Caro Amedeo». Caro Filiberto». Ma la sfida elettorale fa scintille

LecceVerso il voto
Regionali 2020, depositata lista Senso Civico di Lecce: 10 in totale, 5 donne e 5 uomini

MateraVerso il voto
Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero positivi (+35) e dei tamponi (2931) effettuati in 24 h: 14 contagi nel Barese (c'è anche un neonato), 12 nel Foggiano

LA SPEZIA

Soccer: Spezia make Serie A for first time

Aquile fly into top flight after overcoming Frosinone

LA SPEZIA, 21 AGO - Spezia made Serie A for the first time in their history by beating Frosinone in a Serie B promotion play-off Thursday night. Spezia, from the Ligurian port city of La Spezia, lost 1-0 at home but had won at Frosinone by the same score in the first leg and were promoted on the basis of a better league position. Liguria now has three teams in the top flight: Genoa, its cross-city rivals Sampdoria, and Spezia. "Spezia coach Vincenzo Italiano said he had "expected to suffer" to overcome former Serie A team Frosinone, and hailed his young squad's fantastic achievement" in the play-offs. Captain and defender Claudio Terzi said "we played some great football during the season, but tonight we were too nervy to play well". Spezia join Benevento and Crotone in winning promotion to Serie A. They will replace Lecce, Brescia and SPAL, who fell from the top flight this year. Spezia, nicknamed the 'Aquile' (Eagles), host matches at the 10,336-capacity Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia boast an unofficial scudetto from 1944, during WWII, when they beat the 'Grande Torino' side. But the title was never recognised. The small club have a 114-year history, having been founded in 1906. (ANSA).

