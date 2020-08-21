Venerdì 21 Agosto 2020 | 15:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

 
ROME

Italy hails Libya ceasefire

 
AOSTA
2 climbers die in northern Italy

2 climbers die in northern Italy

 
LAMPEDUSA
1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

 
ROME
Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

 
MESSINA
Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

 
SIGNA
Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

 
ROME
Boschi father case shelved

Boschi father case shelved

 
ROME
Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

 
ROME
Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

 
RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Serie C, il mosaico Bari prende vita

Serie C, il mosaico Bari prende vita

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaAmbiente
Foggia , mega discarica per rifiuti speciali in arrivo

Foggia , mega discarica per rifiuti speciali in arrivo

 
Brindisiincredibile ma vero
Torchiarolo, sub disturbato durante immersione di pesca, minaccia minore col coltello

Torchiarolo, sub disturbato durante immersione di pesca, minaccia minore col coltello

 
Tarantol'appuntamento
Taranto, domani arriva l'Amerigo Vespucci: apertura straordinaria per il Ponte Girevole

Taranto, domani arriva l'Amerigo Vespucci: apertura straordinaria per il Ponte Girevole

 
Batverso le comunali
Trani, lo sfidante Palumbo, l’uscente Bottaro: «Caro Amedeo». Caro Filiberto». Ma la sfida elettorale fa scintille

Trani, lo sfidante Palumbo, l’uscente Bottaro: «Caro Amedeo» «Caro Filiberto» Ma la sfida elettorale fa scintille

 
PotenzaSanità
Potenza, ambulatori sospesi, Leone chiede ai dg un piano da settembre

Potenza, ambulatori sospesi: Leone chiede ai dg un piano da settembre

 
LecceVerso il voto
Regionali 2020, depositata lista Senso Civico di Lecce: 10 in totale, 5 donne e 5 uomini

Regionali 2020, Senso civico ha più donne (27) che uomini (23) tra i candidati

 
Barila denuncia
Bari, code chilometriche al porto: turisti e passeggeri sotto il sole

Bari, code chilometriche al porto: turisti e passeggeri sotto il sole

 
MateraVerso il voto
Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

 

i più letti

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi positivi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi

ROME

First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

Italo-German cooperation averted problems says health min expert

First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

ROME, 21 AGO - The first wave of the coronavirus in Italy is not over yet, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Friday. "There is continued talk of a second wave of the virus, but in fact the first wave is actually not over yet," he said at the annual meeting in Rimini of the influential Catholic activist group Comunione e Liberazione (CL). "We knew that easing (lockdown) measures would have consequences. Italy on Thursday saw the highest rise in cases since lockdown, at 845, compared to 875 on May 16, two days before lockdown ended. "The virus is dangerous in enclosed spaces," Ricciardi went on. "We must continue to use face masks, maintain social distancing and observe personal hygiene". Ricciardi stressed the importance of cooperation with the EU and in particular Germany. "The close communication between the Italian and German health ministries helped to avoid problems," he said. "The same (communication) did not take place with Spain, despite the friendship between the two ministers". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati