2 climbers die in northern Italy

AOSTA, 21 AGO - Two mountain climbers, a man and a woman, died Friday in a fall on the Rothorn ridge in the Alps near Aosta. The pair plunged several hundred metres from a height of 3,150 metres, sources said. The accident took place in Val d'Ayas. The Val d'Aosta mountain rescue service recovered he bodies. The victims are a 39-year-old experienced male mountaineer, and a 36-year-old woman from Milan. The man was named as Nicola Bertola, originally from Vercelli but resident at Ayas for several years. He worked on a snow cat during the winter and as an artisan during the summer. The woman was named as Erika Giorgetti, originally from Milan, a regional employee. She was resident in Morgex but had been living for about a year at Ayas. Finance guards from Cervinia are looking after the bodies. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).