Venerdì 21 Agosto 2020 | 15:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

 
ROME

Italy hails Libya ceasefire

 
AOSTA
2 climbers die in northern Italy

2 climbers die in northern Italy

 
LAMPEDUSA
1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

 
ROME
Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

 
MESSINA
Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

 
SIGNA
Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

 
ROME
Boschi father case shelved

Boschi father case shelved

 
ROME
Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

 
ROME
Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

 
RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Serie C, il mosaico Bari prende vita

Serie C, il mosaico Bari prende vita

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaAmbiente
Foggia , mega discarica per rifiuti speciali in arrivo

Foggia , mega discarica per rifiuti speciali in arrivo

 
Brindisiincredibile ma vero
Torchiarolo, sub disturbato durante immersione di pesca, minaccia minore col coltello

Torchiarolo, sub disturbato durante immersione di pesca, minaccia minore col coltello

 
Tarantol'appuntamento
Taranto, domani arriva l'Amerigo Vespucci: apertura straordinaria per il Ponte Girevole

Taranto, domani arriva l'Amerigo Vespucci: apertura straordinaria per il Ponte Girevole

 
Batverso le comunali
Trani, lo sfidante Palumbo, l’uscente Bottaro: «Caro Amedeo». Caro Filiberto». Ma la sfida elettorale fa scintille

Trani, lo sfidante Palumbo, l’uscente Bottaro: «Caro Amedeo» «Caro Filiberto» Ma la sfida elettorale fa scintille

 
PotenzaSanità
Potenza, ambulatori sospesi, Leone chiede ai dg un piano da settembre

Potenza, ambulatori sospesi: Leone chiede ai dg un piano da settembre

 
LecceVerso il voto
Regionali 2020, depositata lista Senso Civico di Lecce: 10 in totale, 5 donne e 5 uomini

Regionali 2020, Senso civico ha più donne (27) che uomini (23) tra i candidati

 
Barila denuncia
Bari, code chilometriche al porto: turisti e passeggeri sotto il sole

Bari, code chilometriche al porto: turisti e passeggeri sotto il sole

 
MateraVerso il voto
Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

 

i più letti

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi positivi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi

ROME

Italy hails Libya ceasefire

ROME, 21 AGO - Italy on Friday hailed a ceasefire announced by both warring sides in Libya, the foreign ministry in Rome said.. In Tripoli, the head of the UN-backed government Fayez Al Sarraj announced an immediate ceasefire. The speaker of the eastern Libyan parliament, Aquila Saleh, also announced a ceasefire. Libya has been backed by conflict betwen the Tripli-based government and eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar. The Italian foreign ministry said Rome would "continue to carry out its active role of facilitation for a political solution to the crisis." It said "Italy urges all parties concerned to give a swift and substantive follow-up to the course mapped out by the communique from the Presidential Council (in Tripoli) and the Chamber of Representatives (in Tobruk)." The ministry voiced the hope that there would be "a concrete application of (the ceasefire) to all the articulations of the Libyan petroleum industry over all the country's territory". The fighting in the north African country has hampered efforts to slow a migrant flow to Italy. The ministry added that Italy would continue to back the Berlin Process for peace under the aegis of the UN and with the help of its EU partners. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati