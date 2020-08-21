Italy hails Libya ceasefire

ROME, 21 AGO - Italy on Friday hailed a ceasefire announced by both warring sides in Libya, the foreign ministry in Rome said.. In Tripoli, the head of the UN-backed government Fayez Al Sarraj announced an immediate ceasefire. The speaker of the eastern Libyan parliament, Aquila Saleh, also announced a ceasefire. Libya has been backed by conflict betwen the Tripli-based government and eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar. The Italian foreign ministry said Rome would "continue to carry out its active role of facilitation for a political solution to the crisis." It said "Italy urges all parties concerned to give a swift and substantive follow-up to the course mapped out by the communique from the Presidential Council (in Tripoli) and the Chamber of Representatives (in Tobruk)." The ministry voiced the hope that there would be "a concrete application of (the ceasefire) to all the articulations of the Libyan petroleum industry over all the country's territory". The fighting in the north African country has hampered efforts to slow a migrant flow to Italy. The ministry added that Italy would continue to back the Berlin Process for peace under the aegis of the UN and with the help of its EU partners. (ANSA).