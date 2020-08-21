1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, tante novità per la 84esima Fiera del Levante dal 3 all'11 ottobre
i più letti
Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi positivi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro
Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro
LAMPEDUSA
21 Agosto 2020
LAMPEDUSA, 21 AGO - There are currently 1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after five more landings on the stepping-stone island between Italy and North Africa, sources said Friday. Overall, some 276 migrants have arrived on the island south of Sicily in the space of eight hours. They have been added to the 250 who arrived Thursday on six boats. The overnight landings ranged from the minimum of a small boat with six Tunisians aboard to a maximum of 72 migrants on the biggest craft, including Libyans and sub Saharans. Most of the boats were rescued by port authority and finance guard vessels. Migrant reception facilities on Lampedusa have been packed way beyond capacity for several weeks. The nationalist opposition League party has accused the government of doing little to stem the arrivals. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su