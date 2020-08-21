Venerdì 21 Agosto 2020 | 13:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

LAMPEDUSA
1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

 
ROME
Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

 
MESSINA
Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

 
SIGNA
Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

 
ROME
Boschi father case shelved

Boschi father case shelved

 
ROME
Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

 
ROME
Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

 
RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

 
ROME
League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

 
MILANO
Train driver, conductor suspended

Train driver, conductor suspended

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, ingaggiato il nuovo ds: è Giancarlo Romairone

Bari calcio, ingaggiato il nuovo ds: è Giancarlo Romairone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccetentato omicidio
Taurisano, accoltella ex marito della fidanzata: arrestato 37enne

Taurisano, accoltella ex marito della fidanzata: arrestato 37enne

 
MateraVerso il voto
Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

 
Brindisitask force in azione
Brindisi, controlli anti-caporalato: arrestato imprenditore per possesso d'arma clandestina

Brindisi, controlli anti-caporalato: arrestato imprenditore per possesso d'arma clandestina

 
TarantoControlli dei CC
Taranto, tassista con l’hobby dello spaccio: arrestato 35enne trovato con un 1 kg di eroina

Taranto, tassista con l’hobby dello spaccio: arrestato 35enne trovato con un 1 kg di eroina

 
PotenzaI dati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna a zero contagi (su 460 tamponi) e 10 guariti in 24 ore

Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna a zero contagi (su 460 tamponi) e 10 guariti in 24 ore

 
BariLa Campionaria Internazionale
Bari, tante novità per la 84esima Fiera del Levante dal 3 all'11 ottobre

Bari, tante novità per la 84esima Fiera del Levante dal 3 all'11 ottobre

 
Foggiatragedia sfiorata
Troia, esplode bombola gas e crolla casa di campagna: un ferito

Troia, esplode bombola gas e crolla casa di campagna: un ferito FOTO

 
BatLe vie del Covid
Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

 

i più letti

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi positivi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi

LAMPEDUSA

1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

Reception facilities crammed way over capacity on island

1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

LAMPEDUSA, 21 AGO - There are currently 1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after five more landings on the stepping-stone island between Italy and North Africa, sources said Friday. Overall, some 276 migrants have arrived on the island south of Sicily in the space of eight hours. They have been added to the 250 who arrived Thursday on six boats. The overnight landings ranged from the minimum of a small boat with six Tunisians aboard to a maximum of 72 migrants on the biggest craft, including Libyans and sub Saharans. Most of the boats were rescued by port authority and finance guard vessels. Migrant reception facilities on Lampedusa have been packed way beyond capacity for several weeks. The nationalist opposition League party has accused the government of doing little to stem the arrivals. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati