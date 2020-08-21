1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

LAMPEDUSA, 21 AGO - There are currently 1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after five more landings on the stepping-stone island between Italy and North Africa, sources said Friday. Overall, some 276 migrants have arrived on the island south of Sicily in the space of eight hours. They have been added to the 250 who arrived Thursday on six boats. The overnight landings ranged from the minimum of a small boat with six Tunisians aboard to a maximum of 72 migrants on the biggest craft, including Libyans and sub Saharans. Most of the boats were rescued by port authority and finance guard vessels. Migrant reception facilities on Lampedusa have been packed way beyond capacity for several weeks. The nationalist opposition League party has accused the government of doing little to stem the arrivals. (ANSA).