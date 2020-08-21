Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

ROME, 21 AGO - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday Italy was very concerned about the condition of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose staff say has been poisoned. "We are very concerned about the conditions of health of Alexei Navalny and we are following developments closely," Di Maio said on Twitter. "We expect what happened to be cleared up rapidly". The deputy director of the hospital in Omsk where Navalny is being treated said Friday no race of poison had been found in his blood. Navalny's spokesperson Kira Iarmych has said the opposition leader has been poisoned. Iarmych added that Navalny will not be moved abroad for treatment because his condition is considered "unstable". A medical flight left Nuremberg to bring the activist to Germany after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said they were ready to give him and his family "all assistance regarding health, asylum and protection". Navalny is a leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (ANSA).