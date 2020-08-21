Venerdì 21 Agosto 2020 | 13:12

LAMPEDUSA
1,400 migrants on Lampedusa after 5 more landings

ROME
Very concerned about Navalny says Di Maio

MESSINA
Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

SIGNA
Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

ROME
Boschi father case shelved

ROME
Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

ROME
Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

ROME
League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

MILANO
Train driver, conductor suspended

ROME
Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, ingaggiato il nuovo ds: è Giancarlo Romairone

Leccetentato omicidio
Taurisano, accoltella ex marito della fidanzata: arrestato 37enne

MateraVerso il voto
Amministrative Matera, Trombetta (Liberi) è il quinto candidato sindaco

Brindisitask force in azione
Brindisi, controlli anti-caporalato: arrestato imprenditore per possesso d'arma clandestina

TarantoControlli dei CC
Taranto, tassista con l’hobby dello spaccio: arrestato 35enne trovato con un 1 kg di eroina

PotenzaI dati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, si torna a zero contagi (su 460 tamponi) e 10 guariti in 24 ore

BariLa Campionaria Internazionale
Bari, tante novità per la 84esima Fiera del Levante dal 3 all'11 ottobre

Foggiatragedia sfiorata
Troia, esplode bombola gas e crolla casa di campagna: un ferito

BatLe vie del Covid
Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Matera, 90enne maltrattato da Guardia Medica: il video diventa virale, scoppia la polemica

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

MESSINA

Viviana did not kill self or Gioele - husband

'Mother too close to son' says acquaintance

MESSINA, 21 AGO - The husband of a 43-year-old DJ found dead near Messina after a car crash with her four-year-old son said Friday she had not killed herself or the boy. Vivians Parisi's body was found on August 10, a week after she disappeared with Gioele Mondello after the motorway crash with a lorry on August 3. The boy's suspected remains were found not far from his mother's body two days ago, on Wednesday. Police think it may have been a murder-suicide by the woman, who had psychiatric problems. But the husband, Daniele Mondello, again rejected this idea Friday. "Viviana did not kill herself, and she did not kill the little one," he said. Meanwhile Mondello recognised a pair of blue shoes found near remains including bones and scraps of a t-shirt as belonging to Gioele. The family is awaiting results of DNA testing of the remains. Later Friday fresh tests will be carried out on Parisi's clothes. The woman's relatives, meanwhile, spoke of previous "failed searches". Mondello has also criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's suspected remains. A retired Carabinieri volunteer found the remains just 200 metres from the stretch of motorway where Parisi and Gioele were last seen. "Five hours of work by a volunteer sufficed, compared to 15 days of (work by) 70 experienced men," said Daniele Mondello. Experts have said they are "99% sure" that the remains belong to Gioele. Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo told journalists "we have found human remains that are compatible with a boy of Gioele's age". Searchers said the remains appeared to have been left by wild animals. The discovery spot is quite close to the Messina-Palermo motorway and not too far from where Parisi's body was found 10 days ago. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with a lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. A local shopkeeper who often saw the mother and son, Tiziano Pitale, said Friday that "Viviana was very close to Gioele, perhaps too much so". (ANSA).

