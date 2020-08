Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

SIGNA, 20 AGO - An Italian nun has turned 102 after beating COVID-19 in a Tuscan convent. Friuli-born Sister Costanza Midena celebrated her birthday at the institute at Signa north of Florence, one of Tuscany's first virus hotspots. Sister Midena is a popular figure in Signa. Signa Mayor Giampiero Fossi, who has known her since he was a little boy, said "being able to celebrate this birthday gave me a sense of relief and liberation". (ANSA).