Boschi father case shelved

ROME
20 Agosto 2020
ROME, 20 AGO - A judge on Thursday shelved a case against the father of former minister Maria Elena Boschi when he was deputy chairman of Banca Etruria. It was the latest in a string of legal victories for Pierluigi Boschi, whose judicial troubles were exploited by his daughter's opponents. Former relations with parliament and cabinet secretary Boschi said "yet another shelving for my father on Banca Etruria. Who knows where they are today, the ones who insulted, offended and threatened us for all these years. "But today is a good day: truth is stronger than mud". The latest case concerned a severance package for former general manager Luca Bronchi. (ANSA).
