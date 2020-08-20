Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

Nun turns 102 after beating COVID
ROME
20 Agosto 2020
ROME, 20 AGO - An upsurge in coronavirus cases continued Thursday with 845 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, 203 more than Wednesday's rise of 642. There were six new deaths, compared to seven Wednesday, for a new overall toll of 35,418 victims. The number of swabs was up too, to 77,000, about 6,000 more than Wednesday. The biggest regional rises in cases were in Veneto (+159), Lombardy (+154) and Lazio (+115). (ANSA).
