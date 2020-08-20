Giovedì 20 Agosto 2020 | 19:47

SIGNA
Nun turns 102 after beating COVID

ROME
Boschi father case shelved

ROME
Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown

ROME
Coronavirus: upsurge continues, +845, 6 dead

RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

ROME
League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

MILANO
Train driver, conductor suspended

ROME
Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

ROME
Soccer: Petagna positive for COVID

ROME
Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

Conto alla rovescia per il «Bif&st» di Bari: 8 giorni di cinema, prende forma l'arena

Lecce, lanciano sassi sulla SS 16: 9 ragazzini fermati dai carabinieri

Lecce, lanciano sassi sulle auto in corsa sulla SS 16: 9 ragazzini fermati dai carabinieri

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Furgone si ribalta nel Foggiano, sei braccianti feriti nell'impatto

Brindisi, festa patronale in sordina e senza processione

Campomaggiore, Giovanni Allevi sarà ospite con il suo piano nel paese dell'utopia

Ecco «Urban Dance»: l’arte della mutazione sociale. Tagliente: colori a sorpresa

Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Coronavirus in Puglia, altri 20 nuovi contagi (su 2682 test): si tratta soprattutto di contagi da rientro (Spagna, Grecia e Malta)

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Death toll up to 35,418

ROME, 20 AGO - An upsurge in coronavirus cases continued Thursday with 845 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, 203 more than Wednesday's rise of 642. There were six new deaths, compared to seven Wednesday, for a new overall toll of 35,418 victims. The number of swabs was up too, to 77,000, about 6,000 more than Wednesday. The biggest regional rises in cases were in Veneto (+159), Lombardy (+154) and Lazio (+115). (ANSA).

