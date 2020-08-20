Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients
20 Agosto 2020
RIMINI, 20 AGO - A waiter said "Sorry Benito" to a framed picture of Fascist dictator Mussolini after serving black clients in a pizzeria in Rimini on Sunday, the Senegalese-Italian family reported on Facebook Thursday. The family, from Imola, said "this is a surreal episode on the eve of 2021, a waiter who apologises to Mussolini for having customers with black skin". They reported the incident to Carabinieri in Imola. Mussolini issued racial laws against Jews. "For that Fascist salute, I was offended not as a black woman, but as an Italian," said the woman who reported the case, who was born in Italy and has an Italian grandmother. (ANSA).
