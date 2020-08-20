Giovedì 20 Agosto 2020 | 17:30

RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

ROME
League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

MILANO
Train driver, conductor suspended

ROME
Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

ROME
Soccer: Petagna positive for COVID

ROME
Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

RIMINI
ROME
Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

FOGGIA
Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

LA MADDALENA
COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

BariAssistenza sociale
Fase 3, i centri estivi di Bari hanno accolto 850 bimbi con i fondi Rilancio

BrindisiFeste religiose
Brindisi, festa patronale in sordina e senza processione

FoggiaLa curiosità
Lesina, gita al mare per questa mandria di vacche: alla fine la polizia le sequestra

#GazzettaMusicMusica e spettacolo
Campomaggiore, Giovanni Allevi sarà ospite con il suo piano nel paese dell'utopia

Leccel'iniziativa
Lecce, il nuovo murales porta gioia e colore in città

TarantoDa Taranto a Roma
Ecco «Urban Dance»: l’arte della mutazione sociale. Tagliente: colori a sorpresa

BatLe vie del Covid
Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

S. Pietro in Bevagna, far west a Ferragosto. Distrugge la duna per godersi la vista mare

RIMINI

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Senegalese-Italian family insulted in Rimini pizzeria

RIMINI, 20 AGO - A waiter said "Sorry Benito" to a framed picture of Fascist dictator Mussolini after serving black clients in a pizzeria in Rimini on Sunday, the Senegalese-Italian family reported on Facebook Thursday. The family, from Imola, said "this is a surreal episode on the eve of 2021, a waiter who apologises to Mussolini for having customers with black skin". They reported the incident to Carabinieri in Imola. Mussolini issued racial laws against Jews. "For that Fascist salute, I was offended not as a black woman, but as an Italian," said the woman who reported the case, who was born in Italy and has an Italian grandmother. (ANSA).

