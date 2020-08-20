Train driver, conductor suspended

MILANO, 20 AGO - The driver and conductor on a train that derailed after traveling 10 km without them aboard injuring the sole passenger Wednesday have been suspended, the rail company said Thursday. The two men have been suspended on full pay as a precautionary measures, Trenord said. They will be offered psychological support, it said. The train derailed in the Brianza area north of Milan on Wednesday. The accident took place at Carnate, not far from the Carnate-Usmate station. The only passenger was injured after breaking a window and leaving the scene. The Trenord train was on the Milan-Lecco line. Trenord said it was cooperating fully with investigators including handing over the train's black box. (ANSA).