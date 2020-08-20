Train driver, conductor suspended

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Monopoli, lido si allarga abusivamente su 400 mq di spiaggia libera: sequestrate strutture balneari
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro
Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi
Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»
MILANO
20 Agosto 2020
MILANO, 20 AGO - The driver and conductor on a train that derailed after traveling 10 km without them aboard injuring the sole passenger Wednesday have been suspended, the rail company said Thursday. The two men have been suspended on full pay as a precautionary measures, Trenord said. They will be offered psychological support, it said. The train derailed in the Brianza area north of Milan on Wednesday. The accident took place at Carnate, not far from the Carnate-Usmate station. The only passenger was injured after breaking a window and leaving the scene. The Trenord train was on the Milan-Lecco line. Trenord said it was cooperating fully with investigators including handing over the train's black box. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su