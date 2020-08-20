Giovedì 20 Agosto 2020 | 17:30

RIMINI
ROME

League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

Senator Marzia Casolati joins MPs Elena Murelli and Andrea Dara

League suspends third MP in COVID benefit case

ROME, 20 AGO - Matteo Salvinii's opposition nationalist League party on Wednesday suspended a third MP suspected of being among a handful of lawmakers to claim a benefit designed to help the self-employed during the coronavirus emergency. Senator Marzia Casolati was suspended after getting a 1,500 euro benefit from Piedmont for businesses forced to shut by the lockdown. She was suspended even though she had admitted getting the benefit and paid it back in full. Earlier this month the League suspended the first two MPs who admitted getting a COVID-related benefit, Elena Murelli and Andrea Dara. A huge outcry broke out after it emerged that many politicians, including at least three parliamentarians, claimed the 600-euro benefit. "We are staying consistent with our principles," said Salvini, a former interior minister and deputy premier. "Even it is six cents, if you do wrong, you must pay. "I hope the other parties are equally rigorous. We have suspended ours". The lawmakers reportedly were able to claim the benefit because they also had active value-added tax accounts. The cases of the lawmakers and hundreds of local councillors were reportedly uncovered by the anti-fraud unit of pensions and social security agency INPS. INPS was reportedly unable to press charges though as technically the well-paid MPs did not break the law. But their conduct was clearly against the spirit of the legislation and there have been bipartisan calls for INPS to release the names of the MPs involved. INPS has said that privacy rules prevented them from doing this. But Italy's privacy watchdog said that the nation's privacy rules do not prevent the publication of the names of the beneficiaries if "it is not possible to identify a condition of social-economic hardship in the interested party". It added that this was even more the case when the people involved carried out public functions. INPS President Pasquale Tridico, who has come under heavy fire over the agency's handling of the case, reported to the Lower House's labour committee last week but did not reveal the names of the MPs involved. (ANSA).

