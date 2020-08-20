Giovedì 20 Agosto 2020 | 17:30

ROME

Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

Veneto official, 44, named after 8 CL games this season

Soccer: Italy's Orsato to ref PSG-Bayern

ROME, 20 AGO - Italy's Daniele Orsato will referee the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday, UEFA said Thursday. Orsato, 44, has been an international ref since 2010. It will be his first European final. The official, who comes from a small town near Vicenza, reffed eight games in this year's Champions League including the last 16 first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City in February. In February 2019 Orsato refereed the round of 16 first leg match between Manchester United and PSG in the UEFA Champions League. He gave out 10 yellow cards (6 for Manchester United and 4 for PSG) and sent off Paul Pogba in the 89th minute. At the Da Luz on Sunday the linesmen and VAR officials will also be Italian. (ANSA).

