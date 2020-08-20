Soccer: Petagna positive for COVID

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients
ROME
20 Agosto 2020
ROME, 20 AGO - Striker Andrea Petagna, who spent last season on loan to relegated SPAL from Napoli, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Naples club said Thursday. The burly centre forward had a swab after his brother tested positive, Napoli said. They said Petagna was asymptomatic. He will spend two weeks in quarantine at home. Then, after his next test presumably comes out negative, he will rejoin the squad. Petagna, 25, played 16 times for SPAL last season and scored four goals. The former Atalanta striker joined Napoli from SPAL earlier this year, before his brief loan back to the Ferrara side. Petagna has one Italy cap. (ANSA).
