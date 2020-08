Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

RIMINI, 20 AGO - A waiter said "Sorry Benito" after serving black clients in a pizzeria in Rimini on Sunday, the Nigerian-origin family reported on Facebook Thursday. The family, from Imola, said "this is a surreal episode on the eve of 2021, a waiter who apologises to Mussolini for having customers with black skin". They reported the incident to Carabinieri in Imola. Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini issued racial laws against Jews. (ANSA).