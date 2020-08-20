Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

ROME, 20 AGO - The reopening of Italian schools and local elections across the country next month are not at risk, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Thursday, denying an earlier report that quoted him as saying they could be scrubbed for a COVID spike. "I never said that the reopening of schools and the elections are at risk in Italy," Ricciardi said, denying earlier reported comments to Rai3. "Schools will reopen and everything is being done to reopen them safely. "I was talking about other countries where the infection curve has risen in a concerning way. "In Italy, fortunately, it is not yet so and we must do our utmost to keep the situation under control". Earlier, Università Cattolica lecturer Ricciardi reportedly told Rai3 that "the upcoming elections as well as the reopening of schools may be at risk if the circulation of the virus goes up again". Italy recorded the largest daily rise in COVID cases since May 23 on Wednesday, with 642 new cases. Italian schools are set to reopen after being closed since March on September 14. The centre right opposition has warned that suspending the elections would be "an attack on democracy". Elections will take place in Val d'Aosta, Campania, Liguria, Marche, Puglia, Tuscany, and Veneto on 20 and 21 September. Elections will also be held in 1,137 out of 7,904 Italian municipalities, including 18 provincial capitals. They are: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice. Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice. In a referendum the same day, Italians will also be asked whether they approve a law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told TG1 Thursday that she would do everything to ensure schools reopen on schedule September 14. This will take place with face masks and distancing, she reiterated. Azzolina also said thousands of staff had been hired to ensure a smooth reopening. Coronavirus emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said that school reopenings would go ahead "in the utmost conditions of safety". (ANSA).