Giovedì 20 Agosto 2020 | 14:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

 
RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

 
ROME
Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

 
FOGGIA
Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

 
ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

 
LA MADDALENA
COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

 
MESSINA
DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

 
ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

 
LA MADDALENA
Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, 642, 7 more dead

Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, 642, 7 more dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariViolenza inaudita
Bari, autista Amtab pestato: telecamera videosorveglianza riprende scena

Bari, autista Amtab pestato: telecamera videosorveglianza riprende scena

 
Leccepiromani in azione
Lequile, ulivi affetti da Xylella dati alle fiamme

Lequile, ulivi affetti da Xylella dati alle fiamme

 
Tarantosquallida storia
Taranto, maltrattamenti in famiglia: madre disperata denuncia figlio e lo fa arrestare

Taranto, maltrattamenti in famiglia: madre disperata denuncia figlio e lo fa arrestare

 
HomeLa tragedia
Foggia, incidente sul lavoro: muore in una ditta di trasporti schiacciato da automezzo

Foggia, incidente sul lavoro: muore in una ditta di trasporti schiacciato da automezzo FOTO E VIDEO

 
PotenzaIstruzione e covid
Covid, test a prof e bidelli: screening nella scuola lucana

Basilicata, test a prof e bidelli: screening nella scuola lucana

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Fasano, spaccio di droga: arrestato 20enne di Monopoli trovato con hashish e ketamina

Fasano, spaccio di droga: arrestato 20enne di Monopoli trovato con hashish e ketamina

 
BariVerso il voto
Regionali 2020, Nunziante (Italia in Comune) candidato a Bari e nella BAT

Regionali 2020, Nunziante (Italia in Comune) candidato a Bari e nella BAT

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

 

i più letti

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

S. Pietro in Bevagna, far west a Ferragosto. Distrugge la duna per godersi la vista mare

S. Pietro in Bevagna, far west a Ferragosto: distrugge la duna per godersi la vista mare

ROME

Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

Suspending vote 'attack on democracy' say opposition

Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

ROME, 20 AGO - The reopening of Italian schools and local elections across the country next month will be at risk if there is a feared COVID spike, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Thursday. "The upcoming elections as well as the reopening of schools may be at risk if the circulation of the virus goes up again," he told Rai 3. Italy recorded the largest daily rise in COVID cases since May 23 on Wednesday, with 642 new cases. Italian schools are set to reopen after being closed since March on September 14. The centre right opposition has warned that suspending the elections would be "an attack on democracy". Elections will take place in Val d'Aosta, Campania, Liguria, Marche, Puglia, Tuscany, and Veneto on 20 and 21 September. Elections will also be held in 1,137 out of 7,904 Italian municipalities, including 18 provincial capitals. They are: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice. Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice. In a referendum the same day, Italians will also be asked whether they approve a law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told TG1 Thursday that she would do everything to ensure schools reopen on schedule September 14. This will take place with face masks and distancing, she reiterated. Azzolina also said thousands of staff had been hired to ensure a smooth reopening. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati