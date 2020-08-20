Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

FOGGIA, 20 AGO - A man was killed by an auto vehicle in a transport firm on the outskirts of Foggia in Puglia on Thursday. The man was reportedly not an employee of the firm. He was said to have been crushed by the lorry during loading and unloading operations. Police, fire fighters and workplace safety officials are at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered. Emergency teams also rushed to the scene. They tried to revive the victim. But all efforts failed. (ANSA).