DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

MESSINA, 20 AGO - The results of DNA testing on the remains of a small boy found near Messina Wednesday are awaited to see if it is Gioele Mondello, a four-year-old who disappeared with his 43-year-old DJ mother Viviana Parisi after a crash on August 3. Bones and scraps of a t-thirt, compatible with a boy of the same age as Gioele, were found in a new search Wednesday. Blue shoes were also found, the colour his mother chose for him. Meanwhile the boy's father Daniele Mondello criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's suspected remains. A retired Carabinieri volunteer found the remains just 200 metres from the stretch of motorway where Parisi and Gioele were last seen. "Five hours of work by a volunteer sufficed, compared to 15 days of (work by) 70 experienced men," said Daniele Mondello. Experts have said they are "99% sure" that the remains belong to Gioele. Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo told journalists "we have found human remains that are compatible with a boy of Gioele's age". Searchers said the remains appeared to have been left by wild animals. The discovery spot is quite close to the Messina-Palermo motorway and not too far from where Parisi's body was found 10 days ago. Mondello said Wednesday his late wife, who suffered from psychiatric problems, would never have killed Gioele. He ruled out the hypothesis of a murder-suicide. "Viviana would never have killed Gioele," he said. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with a lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. Mondello was taking part in the search efforts for Gioele along with other relatives and about 100 volunteers, as well as police and army units. Murder-suicide is one of the possibilities police are looking at, along with an accident and an attack by wild animals. The army search effort was boosted Tuesday. "We have added another 10 teams to the 20 already operating in the bid to find Gioele," said Cavallo, the Patti prosecutor. Viviana Parisi's cousin by marriage, the family's lawyer Claudio Mondello, said Tuesday "Viviana was a fragile woman but had been helped by her family," including her husband. "She had had problems with persecution manias and mystical delirium, and had been in hospital for treatment." (ANSA).