ROME
Soccer: Petagna positive for COVID

Soccer: Petagna positive for COVID

 
ROME
Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

 
RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

 
ROME
Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

 
FOGGIA
Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

 
ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

 
LA MADDALENA
COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

 
MESSINA
DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

 
ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

 
LA MADDALENA
Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

 

Calcio serie C
Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

 

BariL'iniziativa
Conversano, un albero in premio per ogni laureato a distanza

Conversano, un albero in premio per ogni laureato a distanza

 
BatLe vie del Covid
Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

 
Leccepiromani in azione
Lequile, ulivi affetti da Xylella dati alle fiamme

Lequile, ulivi affetti da Xylella dati alle fiamme

 
Tarantosquallida storia
Taranto, maltrattamenti in famiglia: madre disperata denuncia figlio e lo fa arrestare

Taranto, maltrattamenti in famiglia: madre disperata denuncia figlio e lo fa arrestare

 
HomeLa tragedia
Foggia, incidente sul lavoro: muore in una ditta di trasporti schiacciato da automezzo

Foggia, incidente sul lavoro: muore in una ditta di trasporti schiacciato da automezzo FOTO E VIDEO

 
PotenzaIstruzione e covid
Covid, test a prof e bidelli: screening nella scuola lucana

Basilicata, test a prof e bidelli: screening nella scuola lucana

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Fasano, spaccio di droga: arrestato 20enne di Monopoli trovato con hashish e ketamina

Fasano, spaccio di droga: arrestato 20enne di Monopoli trovato con hashish e ketamina

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

 

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

S. Pietro in Bevagna, far west a Ferragosto. Distrugge la duna per godersi la vista mare

S. Pietro in Bevagna, far west a Ferragosto: distrugge la duna per godersi la vista mare

MESSINA

DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

'All it eventually took was five hours' work by a volunteer'

DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

MESSINA, 20 AGO - The results of DNA testing on the remains of a small boy found near Messina Wednesday are awaited to see if it is Gioele Mondello, a four-year-old who disappeared with his 43-year-old DJ mother Viviana Parisi after a crash on August 3. Bones and scraps of a t-thirt, compatible with a boy of the same age as Gioele, were found in a new search Wednesday. Blue shoes were also found, the colour his mother chose for him. Meanwhile the boy's father Daniele Mondello criticised the initial search efforts which failed to find the boy's suspected remains. A retired Carabinieri volunteer found the remains just 200 metres from the stretch of motorway where Parisi and Gioele were last seen. "Five hours of work by a volunteer sufficed, compared to 15 days of (work by) 70 experienced men," said Daniele Mondello. Experts have said they are "99% sure" that the remains belong to Gioele. Patti prosecutor Angelo Cavallo told journalists "we have found human remains that are compatible with a boy of Gioele's age". Searchers said the remains appeared to have been left by wild animals. The discovery spot is quite close to the Messina-Palermo motorway and not too far from where Parisi's body was found 10 days ago. Mondello said Wednesday his late wife, who suffered from psychiatric problems, would never have killed Gioele. He ruled out the hypothesis of a murder-suicide. "Viviana would never have killed Gioele," he said. The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after the crash with a lorry on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported as being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the accident. Mondello was taking part in the search efforts for Gioele along with other relatives and about 100 volunteers, as well as police and army units. Murder-suicide is one of the possibilities police are looking at, along with an accident and an attack by wild animals. The army search effort was boosted Tuesday. "We have added another 10 teams to the 20 already operating in the bid to find Gioele," said Cavallo, the Patti prosecutor. Viviana Parisi's cousin by marriage, the family's lawyer Claudio Mondello, said Tuesday "Viviana was a fragile woman but had been helped by her family," including her husband. "She had had problems with persecution manias and mystical delirium, and had been in hospital for treatment." (ANSA).

