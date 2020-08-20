COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

LA MADDALENA, 20 AGO - The number of cases of COVID-19 at a Sardinian resort has risen to 26, out of 470 people tested, a local mayor said Thursday. "The number of positives at Santo Stefano has risen to 26", said La Maddalena Mayor Luca Montella in a Facebook post. He said 19 of the cases were among the local staff. Montella said the final swab tests had been by "technical problems". Some 470 people including tourists and staff have been quarantined at Santo Stefano for five days. The 444 tourists and staff who have tested negative will shortly be freed from quarantine, officials said. The case is one of several new clusters to have appeared in Italy in the last week. (ANSA).