Giovedì 20 Agosto 2020 | 15:02

ROME
Soccer: Petagna positive for COVID

ROME
Polls, school reopening not at risk - Ricciardi

RIMINI
Waiter says 'Sorry Benito' after serving black clients

ROME
Polls, school reopening at risk if spike - Ricciardi

FOGGIA
Man killed by vehicle in Foggia transport firm

ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

LA MADDALENA
COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

MESSINA
DNA testing on Gioele remains awaited, dad slams search

ROME
Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

LA MADDALENA
Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Bari, c'è Romairone, Auteri l'altra scelta

BariL'iniziativa
Conversano, un albero in premio per ogni laureato a distanza

BatLe vie del Covid
Mascherina obbligatoria nelle aree più affollate nella Bat

Leccepiromani in azione
Lequile, ulivi affetti da Xylella dati alle fiamme

Tarantosquallida storia
Taranto, maltrattamenti in famiglia: madre disperata denuncia figlio e lo fa arrestare

HomeLa tragedia
Foggia, incidente sul lavoro: muore in una ditta di trasporti schiacciato da automezzo

PotenzaIstruzione e covid
Covid, test a prof e bidelli: screening nella scuola lucana

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Fasano, spaccio di droga: arrestato 20enne di Monopoli trovato con hashish e ketamina

MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

S. Pietro in Bevagna, far west a Ferragosto. Distrugge la duna per godersi la vista mare

LA MADDALENA

COVID cases rise to 26 at Sardinian resort

444 set to be released from quarantine

LA MADDALENA, 20 AGO - The number of cases of COVID-19 at a Sardinian resort has risen to 26, out of 470 people tested, a local mayor said Thursday. "The number of positives at Santo Stefano has risen to 26", said La Maddalena Mayor Luca Montella in a Facebook post. He said 19 of the cases were among the local staff. Montella said the final swab tests had been by "technical problems". Some 470 people including tourists and staff have been quarantined at Santo Stefano for five days. The 444 tourists and staff who have tested negative will shortly be freed from quarantine, officials said. The case is one of several new clusters to have appeared in Italy in the last week. (ANSA).

