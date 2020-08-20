Crimi rules out regional alliances with PD

ROME, 20 AGO - 5.-Star Movement (M5S) caretaker leader Vito Crimi on Thursday ruled out alliances with its national government partner the Democratic Party (PD) in regional elections in Puglia and Marche next month. "The question has been closed for some time," he told Corriere della Sera. "We did a firm opposition there and an alliance is unfeasible". Last week M5S members voted online to change the anti-establishment's policy of not teaming up with other parties, at the local and regional level. The M5S and PD are in coslition together at the national level but have not formed a national alliance. Crimi, who took over from Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on an interim basis six months ago, said the anti-establishment group "has the utmost respect for the local territory". "Where we have been in the opposition up till yesterday, it is hard to imagine a common path with the PD", Italy's largest centre-left party. He went on: "it would be the PD itself that would lose out. "In that event, it should ask itself how it has governed so far. "It should have listened to us before." In the online vote, M5S members also voted to allow party officials to serve a third term, paving the way for Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's re-election bid. On that bid, Crimi said "I see too many blanket refusals and very few motivations for these refusals. "You can make all the criticism you ant but Rome is not worse off than before, in fact it has improved". Raggi's first term governing the Italian capital has left a patchy record. Especially in the early years, it was dogged by scandals over appointments, public transport, rubbish and urban blight. But the memory of those scandals and alleged incompetence has faded somewhat. Raggi says she has cleaned up Rome after corruption scandals and left its budget in much better shape. The M5S was in government for 14 months with the nationalist League party of populist strongman Matteo Salvini, but switvhed to an alliance with he PD after Salvini pulled the plug last August. (ANSA).