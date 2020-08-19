Mercoledì 19 Agosto 2020 | 19:40

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

LA MADDALENA
Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, 642, 7 more dead

MILANO
Driverless train derails in Brianza, passenger hurt

VATICAN CITY
Vatican daily slams new abortion pill guidelines

LA MADDALENA
Diver goes missing off La Maddalena

ROME
Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

MILANO
Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

MILANO
Train derails in Brianza, 2 drivers hurt

MESSINA
Gioele remains found

VICENZA

Man arrested for killing girl, 15, in hit-and-run

 

Serie c
Bari calcio, la squadra in ritiro tra fine agosto e inizio settembre

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, rubano bus dell'Amat per andare al mare: ritrovato vicino spiaggia

FoggiaLa zuffa
Trinitapoli, marito tradito prende a morsi l'amante di lei: i carabinieri fermano la rissa

BariI funerali
Mariolina De Fano, in tanti al Redentore di Bari per darle l'ultimo saluto

LecceLa decisione
Scuola post Covid, il sindaco di Lecce: «In arrivo moduli prefabbricati per il distanziamento in aula»

MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

PotenzaMistero
Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda. I turisti sono sconcertati

BatBeni culturali
Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

BrindisiBeni culturali
Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimbo di 6 anni nella BAT

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

ROME

Total cases pass 255,000

ROME, 19 AGO - Wednesday saw the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases since late May, the health ministry said. There were 642 new cases in the last 24 hours, it said, 239 higher than Tuesday's rise and the biggest daily increase since 669 on May 23 . Seven more people have died with the virus, against four Tuesday. The number of swabs taken rose by almost 20,00 over Tuesday, to 71,000, the ministry said. The biggest rises in cases were in Lombardy (+91) and Emilia Romagna (+76). The overall tally of cases has now risen to 255,278. The death toll now stands at 35,412. (ANSA).

