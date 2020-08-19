Coronavirus: Sharpest rise in cases since May 23

ROME, 19 AGO - Wednesday saw the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases since late May, the health ministry said. There were 642 new cases in the last 24 hours, it said, 239 higher than Tuesday's rise and the biggest daily increase since 669 on May 23 . Seven more people have died with the virus, against four Tuesday. The number of swabs taken rose by almost 20,00 over Tuesday, to 71,000, the ministry said. The biggest rises in cases were in Lombardy (+91) and Emilia Romagna (+76). The overall tally of cases has now risen to 255,278. The death toll now stands at 35,412. (ANSA).