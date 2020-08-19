Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, 642, 7 more dead

Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia
ROME, 19 AGO - Wednesday saw a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in Italy, the health ministry said. There were 642 new cases in the last 24 hours, it said, 239 higher than Tuesday's rise. Seven more people have died with the virus, against four Tuesday. The number of swabs taken rose by almost 20,00 over Tuesday, to 71,000, the ministry said. The biggest rises in cases were in Lombardy (+91) and Emilia Romagna (+76). The overall tally of cases has now risen to 255,178. The death toll now stands at 35,412. (ANSA).
