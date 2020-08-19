Driverless train derails in Brianza, passenger hurt

MILANO, 19 AGO - A passenger was hurt after a driverless train derailed in the Brianza area north of Milan on Wednesday. The accident took place at Carnate, not far from the Carnate-Usmate station. The only passenger was injured after breaking a window and leaving the scene. The Trenord train was on the Milan-Lecco line. It travelled some 10 km before derailing, Trenord said. The company said it was trying to establish how it left the previous station without a driver or conductor. (ANSA).