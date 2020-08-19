Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia
LA MADDALENA
19 Agosto 2020
LA MADDALENA, 19 AGO - A 54-year-old female scuba diver was found dead off Sardinia on Wednesday. Antonella Piccello, a tourist from Padua, was found dead off the island of Caprera near La Maddalena. She was brought back up by friends who were diving with her but all efforts to revive her failed. Medics said she probably suffered a heart attack shortly after diving. The friends had taken her to Monaci island to await the arrival of an emergency helicopter. (ANSA).
