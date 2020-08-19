Mercoledì 19 Agosto 2020 | 18:00

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

LA MADDALENA
Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

Scuba diver found dead off Sardinia

 
ROME
Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, 642, 7 more dead

Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, 642, 7 more dead

 
MILANO
Driverless train derails in Brianza, passenger hurt

Driverless train derails in Brianza, passenger hurt

 
VATICAN CITY
Vatican daily slams new abortion pill guidelines

Vatican daily slams new abortion pill guidelines

 
LA MADDALENA
Diver goes missing off La Maddalena

Diver goes missing off La Maddalena

 
ROME
Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

 
MILANO
Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

 
MILANO
Train derails in Brianza, 2 drivers hurt

Train derails in Brianza, 2 drivers hurt

 
MESSINA
Gioele remains found

Gioele remains found

 
VICENZA

Man arrested for killing girl, 15, in hit-and-run

 
VATICAN
'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa decisione
Scuola post Covid, il sindaco di Lecce: «In arrivo moduli prefabbricati per il distanziamento in aula»

Scuola post Covid, il sindaco di Lecce: «In arrivo moduli prefabbricati per il distanziamento in aula»

 
BariEstate
Putignano, la camminata narrante alle origini del Carnevale

Putignano, una camminata narrante alle origini del Carnevale

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, scontro auto-moto: nell'impatto motociclista perde la vita

Foggia, sbanda con la moto: centauro muore nell'impatto, era un militare di 38 anni

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Usb: azienda infastidita da comunicati sindacato

Arcelor Mittal, Usb: azienda infastidita da comunicati sindacato

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

 
PotenzaMistero
Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda. I turisti sono sconcertati

Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda: turisti sono sconcertati

 
BatBeni culturali
Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

 
BrindisiBeni culturali
Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

 

i più letti

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese

Coronavirus Puglia, salgono i contagi: 33 positivi su 2694 test, 15 casi solo nel Leccese, 8 a Foggia, 7 a Bari e 2 a Brindisi

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimbo di 6 anni nella BAT

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimba di 6 anni nella BAT

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

VATICAN CITY

Vatican daily slams new abortion pill guidelines

'Disconcerting' decision says L'Osservatore Romano

Vatican daily slams new abortion pill guidelines

VATICAN CITY, 19 AGO - Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano on Wednesday slammed new government guidelines for the RU486 abortion pill extending its use from seven to nine weeks and ending compulsory admission to hospital after using it. "Everywhere, abortion continues to reap innocent victims and to devastate the lives of so many women: for this reason the decision to extend the practice can only prove to be disconcerting, increasing the possibilities of suppressing children, who with their being there, only ask to come into the world," said the daily. "And in an era of COVID-19 emergency, in which we can only celebrate the heroism of doctors and operators who give their lives to save other human lives, this appears paradoxical". The Vatican has already come out against the new looser rules for the pill. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati