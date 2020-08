Diver goes missing off La Maddalena

LA MADDALENA, 19 AGO - A scuba diver went missing off La Maddalena in Sardinia on Wednesday. The local port authority has ordered a search. According to initial reports, the man went missing off the island of Caprera. Port authority vessels are looking for him. Police divers are also being used. The man's identity was not immediately made known. The authority said they did not know when he had made his dive. They said they were also unaware of "the circumstances surrounding his disappearance". (ANSA).