Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

ROME, 19 AGO - AS Roma's No 2 keeper Antonio Mirante said Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. "Unfortunately I have come out positive in a COVID-9 test," he said on his Instagram account. "I'm well and I have no symptoms. "Now I'm in isolation and I hope to get better quickly so I can start the preparation (for the new season) with my teammates as soon as possible". Former Bologna keeper Mirante, 37, is understudy to first-choice goalie Pau Lopez. He has made 16 appearances for the Giallorossi since joining in 2018. (ANSA).