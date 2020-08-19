Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

Diver goes missing off La Maddalena
ROME
19 Agosto 2020
ROME, 19 AGO - AS Roma's No 2 keeper Antonio Mirante said Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. "Unfortunately I have come out positive in a COVID-9 test," he said on his Instagram account. "I'm well and I have no symptoms. "Now I'm in isolation and I hope to get better quickly so I can start the preparation (for the new season) with my teammates as soon as possible". Former Bologna keeper Mirante, 37, is understudy to first-choice goalie Pau Lopez. He has made 16 appearances for the Giallorossi since joining in 2018. (ANSA).
