Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

MILANO, 19 AGO - Paralympic handbike champ and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has responded to intensive treatment for a brain injury after a June 19 training crash near Siena with "significant improvements", doctors at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital said Wednesday. The popular Paralympic champ "has responded with significant clinical improvements," said the hospital. He is now in "semi-intensive' care, it said. Zanardi was taken back to hodpital from a rehab centre and had another brain operation July 25 as he continued to fight for his life after suffering major head injuries in the road accident on his handbike two months ago. Zanardi lost control of his handbike in wet conditions during the training run and crashed into a lorry. He has had four operations to reconstruct his face and repair his brain injuries. The four-time Paralympic champ, 53, lost his legs in a CART crash in 2001. Zanardi raced in F1 from 1991 to 1994 and again in 1999, placing sixth in the 1993 Brazilian GP. He returned to racing less than two years after the CART accident, competing in the European Touring Car Championship in 2003-2004 and then in the World Touring Car Championship between 2005 and 2009, scoring four wins. In addition to continuing to race cars, Zanardi took up competition in handcycling, a form of paralympic cycling, with the stated goal of representing Italy at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. In September 2011, Zanardi won his first senior international handcycling medal, the silver medal in the H4 category time trial at the UCI World Road Para-Cycling Championships. In September 2012 he won gold medals at the London Paralympics in the individual H4 time trial and the individual H4 road race, followed by a silver medal in the mixed H1-4 team relay, and in September 2016 he won a gold and a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. (ANSA).