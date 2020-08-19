Mercoledì 19 Agosto 2020 | 16:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

LA MADDALENA
Diver goes missing off La Maddalena

Diver goes missing off La Maddalena

 
ROME
Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

Roma keeper Mirante positive for COVID

 
MILANO
Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

 
MILANO
Train derails in Brianza, 2 drivers hurt

Train derails in Brianza, 2 drivers hurt

 
MESSINA
Gioele remains found

Gioele remains found

 
VICENZA

Man arrested for killing girl, 15, in hit-and-run

 
VATICAN
'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

'Sad' if rich get vaccine priority says pope

 
MESSINA
Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

Viviana would never have killed Gioele says husband

 
CREMONA
Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

Friend of woman missing since Ferragosto arrested

 
ROME
Consumer spending knocked back 25 yrs - Sangalli

Consumer spending knocked back 25 yrs - Sangalli

 
ROME
Disco appeal agst COVID closure rejected

Disco appeal agst COVID closure rejected

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

Bari calcio, programmazione sospesa in attesa di Romairone

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceViolenza domestica
Taurisano, tenta di strangolare la moglie, ma la figlia riprende tutto col cell: arrestato

Taurisano, tenta di strangolare la moglie, ma la figlia riprende tutto col cell: arrestato

 
FoggiaL'incidente
Foggia, scontro auto-moto: nell'impatto motociclista perde la vita

Foggia, scontro auto-moto: nell'impatto motociclista perde la vita

 
BariLa Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Conversano, cioccolato, panna, praline e la Gazzetta

Conversano, cioccolato, panna, praline e la Gazzetta

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Usb: azienda infastidita da comunicati sindacato

Arcelor Mittal, Usb: azienda infastidita da comunicati sindacato

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

Matera, calci e minacce di morte ad agenti: arrestata 37enne

 
PotenzaMistero
Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda. I turisti sono sconcertati

Maratea, chiazze bianche nel mare di Acquafredda: turisti sono sconcertati

 
BatBeni culturali
Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

Trani, l'operaio dell'Amiu ferito sul lavoro sta sempre meglio

 
BrindisiBeni culturali
Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

Oria, dopo 15 anni il castello potrebbe essere riaperto

 

i più letti

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni

Addio all'attrice barese Mariolina De Fano: si è spenta a 79 anni. Il ricordo di Uccio De Santis e di Decaro

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dal 17 al 23 agosto 2020

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimbo di 6 anni nella BAT

Coronavirus in Puglia, cresce numero contagi (+20) su 2.644 tamponi: c'è anche bimba di 6 anni nella BAT

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, l'allarme della Coldiretti: «Aumenta il consumo di pesce del 25% ma i pescatori sono allo stremo»

Puglia, «Bonus matrimonio» per le coppie sposate in periodo Covid o che lo faranno entro fine anno

Puglia, «Bonus matrimonio» per le coppie sposate in periodo Covid o che lo faranno entro fine anno

MILANO

Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

4-time Paralympic champ suffered brain injuries in June 19 crash

Zanardi makes 'significant improvements'

MILANO, 19 AGO - Paralympic handbike champ and former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has responded to intensive treatment for a brain injury after a June 19 training crash near Siena with "significant improvements", doctors at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital said Wednesday. The popular Paralympic champ "has responded with significant clinical improvements," said the hospital. He is now in "semi-intensive' care, it said. Zanardi was taken back to hodpital from a rehab centre and had another brain operation July 25 as he continued to fight for his life after suffering major head injuries in the road accident on his handbike two months ago. Zanardi lost control of his handbike in wet conditions during the training run and crashed into a lorry. He has had four operations to reconstruct his face and repair his brain injuries. The four-time Paralympic champ, 53, lost his legs in a CART crash in 2001. Zanardi raced in F1 from 1991 to 1994 and again in 1999, placing sixth in the 1993 Brazilian GP. He returned to racing less than two years after the CART accident, competing in the European Touring Car Championship in 2003-2004 and then in the World Touring Car Championship between 2005 and 2009, scoring four wins. In addition to continuing to race cars, Zanardi took up competition in handcycling, a form of paralympic cycling, with the stated goal of representing Italy at the 2012 Summer Paralympics. In September 2011, Zanardi won his first senior international handcycling medal, the silver medal in the H4 category time trial at the UCI World Road Para-Cycling Championships. In September 2012 he won gold medals at the London Paralympics in the individual H4 time trial and the individual H4 road race, followed by a silver medal in the mixed H1-4 team relay, and in September 2016 he won a gold and a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati