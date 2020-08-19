Train derails in Brianza, 2 drivers hurt

Diver goes missing off La Maddalena
MILANO
19 Agosto 2020
MILANO, 19 AGO - Two drivers were hurt after a train derailed in the Brianza area north of Milan on Wednesday. The accident took place at Carnate, not far from the Carnate-Usmate station. The two men were reportedly not in a serious condition. A passenger was also hurt after breaking a window and leaving the scene. The Trenord train was on the Milan-Lecco line. (ANSA).
