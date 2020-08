Man arrested for killing girl, 15, in hit-and-run

VICENZA, 19 AGO - A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run killing of a 15-year-old girl near Vicenza on Sunday night, police said Wednesday. The incident took place at Arzignano on the evening of August 16. Police identified the man thanks to CCTV footage. He was said to be a local man. Police said he was married, without children. (ANSA).