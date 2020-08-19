Gioele remains found

Diver goes missing off La Maddalena
MESSINA
19 Agosto 2020
MESSINA, 19 AGO - The remains of a four-year-old boy who went missing with his female DJ mother in Sicily two weeks ago have been found, searcher said Wednesday. They said they were "99% sure" that bones and scraps of a t-shirt belonged to Gioele Mondello, who went missing with his mother Viviana Parisi after a car crash near Messina on August 3. The spot is about 200 metres from the Messina-Palermo motorway and not too far from where Parisi's body was found last week. Parisi's husband said Wednesday she would never have killed Gioele. The man, Daniele Mondello, ruled out the hypothesis of a murder-suicide. He also said the likelihood of the pair being killed by wild dogs was scant. "Viviana would never have killed Gioele," said Daniele Mondello about his late wife, Viviana Parisi. "Furthermore, she was not afraid of dogs". The DJ, who had reportedly been treated for persecution mania and mystic fits, disappeared with Gioele after a crash on the motorway in the countryside near Caronia. She had been reported s being "extremely agitated" after the crash, by an eye witness who also said Gioele had been alive and unhurt after the incident. (ANSA).
